Strong winds expected as cold front, potent upper low hit Central Texas

A strong cold front and a potent upper low will change things up for the weekend. This combo will tighten the pressure gradient and produce very strong winds in the next 24 hours.

Good Day Austin Meteorologist Zack Shields says a wind advisory has been issued for Central Texas from midnight to 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 15.

Wind gusts are expected to be around 35 to 50 mph all day on Saturday. That means a very high fire danger due to the strong winds coupled with low humidity, dry ground, and vegetation.

The winds also mean high levels of cedar will be in the air.

The wind has a chance to knock down power lines or limbs onto power lines and that could lead to power outages. Austin Energy customers can report power outages and see where outages here.

People are advised to say off lakes as well as there will be rough chop.

The timing of the cold front is expected to be as follows:

10 p.m. to 12 a.m. (today) - Hill Country

12 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Saturday) - Austin metro

2 a.m. to 4 a.m. (Saturday) - Eastern counties

Wind chills will likely be in the 20s and 30s all day and freeze is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning.

