Cool mornings and comfy afternoons with rain chances increasing this weekend

It's a new day but expect the same weather story: chilly start but then a comfy afternoon.

The westerly winds will increase again reinforcing the dry air and also keeping the wildfire risk elevated and the cedar levels very high.

Looking good and feeling good will be the name of the game today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Very good chance the beautiful weather will last for the rest of the week.

The dreary skies and rain return this weekend.

We are tracking the weekend wildcard the next Western Low for you coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

