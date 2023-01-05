Full day of sunshine today ahead of weekend rain

Just perfect weather ahead today. How does this sound?

A full day of sunshine, low humidity, light winds and comfy temps are on the weather menu.

With less wind the cedar count will be lower.

Yes, it will be cooler today with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 but still warmer than average for the 9th day in a row.

All eyes on the next Western Low. It will begin to impact our weather as we near the weekend.

The strong winds, clouds, rain and cooler temps will return.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.