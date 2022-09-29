Sunshine and warm temperatures with low humidity

New day and the same weather story...lots of sun with a big warm-up and low humidity.

After the Fall feel in the morning, highs will rebound to the low 90s, but it won't feel too bad since the humidity remains low.

Tropical Storm Ian will impact our weather tomorrow as it slides into the Carolinas.

No, it will not deliver any much-needed rain but the wind flow around it will help push a weak front into the area. This front will reinforce the sunny, dry, and nice weather for the first weekend of October with seasonal highs and lows.

