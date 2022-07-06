Temperatures expected to climb above 100 by this weekend

The warming trend continues today.

This will be the 5th day in a row with triple digits and the 27th for the Summer - just one shy of the average, and it's only early July.

The sunshine will dominate today with high pressure getting stronger over Texas.

It's going to be hot and uncomfortable with feels like temps in the 100s for at least 8 straight hours. At least we will have a breeze to enjoy and highs will stay just under record levels.

The heat will get worse before it gets better. Temperatures are expected to climb above 100 over all but few parts of the Hill Country by this weekend.

