Temperatures near 80 again, but there's relief on the horizon

It is hard to believe it is already December. There is nothing brrr about it.

Austin's morning lows are higher than our average high!

We should be in the mid-60s this time of year. However, we will warm up to around 80 this afternoon.

We start with gray and cloudy conditions, but we will see a little more sunshine as we move into the afternoon, similar to yesterday.

Also, like yesterday, winds will come in from the south, bringing moist air from the gulf.

Get ready for another hot and humid day. But we do have some changes on the way.

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center is calling for below-average. Yes, you read that right, below-average temperatures December 14-20.

So, there is some relief on the horizon.

