Temperatures to stay warm as storm threat increases

We started the week cool, dry and pleasant, but we will finish the week warm, humid and breezy. A cloudy and drizzly morning will give way to a sunny Friday afternoon.

Wind gusts once again will range from 20 to 30 mph keeping temperatures warmer than average. This will be the theme as we go into the weekend.

A front will stall out just to our north late Saturday, but the rain chances remain low.

The storm threat will increase late Sunday into Monday as the next Pacific low gets closer to Texas.

