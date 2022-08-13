Expand / Collapse search

Low-pressure system developing in Gulf

Weather Forecast
Weekend Weather & Tropics Update

We are keeping an eye on a low-pressure system in the gulf. How will it affect us here? Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. 

This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday. 

The Texas coastline will see some locally heavy rainfall. We will not see huge impacts here in Austin

However, Sunday, we will have slightly cooler temperatures, more cloud cover, and isolated showers/ storms are possible.