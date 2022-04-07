Texas town sizzles in record 109 degree heat in April

Wednesday has felt more like the heart of summertime across southern Texas, with many areas reaching into the 90s and even over 100 degrees!

The town of McAllen along the southern border went well past 100. Just before 3 p.m., the town hit 106 degrees, breaking their old record of 99 degrees.

But later in the day, they climbed to 109 degrees, which is now the hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of April there, and the third-hottest temperature ever recorded in the city since records started being kept in 1941.

McAllen is forecast to get a brief break from the heat later this week as highs dip back into the mid 80s, but temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s next week.

