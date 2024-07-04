Austin weather: Triple digit heat continues for July 4th

Happy 4th of July!

We are talking plenty of sunshine and heat today with the triple digit streak rolling on at eight days. We will be in the 80s for the parades this morning and this evening for the firework shows with a nice breeze.

Rain chances are showing up late Friday and Saturday as the storms slide in from a front in North Texas. It is looking more and more likely we could get much needed rain next week from Hurricane Beryl.

READ MORE: Hurricane Beryl not alone in Atlantic; NHC monitoring 3 tropical waves

Make sure you check in with FOX 7 Austin for the latest local news and weather.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.