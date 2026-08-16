Triple-digit heat and expanding drought lock in across Central Texas for another week

The Brief Central Texas faces another full week of 100-plus degree temperatures with little to no chance of rain, despite passing the climatological peak of summer heat. Expanded drought conditions across the region are expected to worsen further as persistent heat and lack of rainfall continue. Lower evening humidity will offer brief, temporary comfort from the summer mugginess, even as daily high temperatures stay elevated.



Summer heat continues to grip Central Texas as triple-digit temperatures and worsening drought conditions remain locked in place across the region for the coming week.

Summer heat continues

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After a brief dip to 99 degrees on Friday, temperatures in Austin climbed back up to 103 degrees on Saturday. While short of the daily record high of 107 degrees, the mercury continues to run above the seasonal average of 98 degrees.

Morning low temperatures hovering in the 70s are combining with elevated dew points—mostly above 65 degrees—to create sticky conditions early in the day. However, lower humidity arriving in the evening hours is expected to bring brief relief from the oppressive mugginess.

We’re going to feel comfortable at some points, mostly in the evening hours, which isn't something we've seen too much this summer. Recent weeks kept the region trapped in high humidity without respite.

7-Day Forecast

Despite the temporary drop in evening humidity, actual temperatures are projected to reach at least 100 degrees every day for the next seven days, with heat index values making it feel several degrees warmer. Clear to mostly sunny skies are expected statewide, with little to no chance of rain through the week.

The persistent heat and lack of precipitation follow an updated U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday showing that drought conditions across the area expanded over the past week. Without significant rainfall, conditions are expected to deteriorate further.