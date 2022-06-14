Triple-digit temperature streak continues, 90s to make a comeback soon

Today the triple-digit streak will continue at nine days. We are nearing last year's total of 12 triple digits days, and it's still officially Spring.

The heat dome is slowly weakening and moving to the east. This will open the door for less heat, more humidity, hazy skies, and gusty winds for the next several days.

Instead of hanging out in the 100s for hours, we will briefly make it there today and will be shy of record territory.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Wind gusts will increase to 20 to 30 mph. The wind will make it feel a little better in the shade but it will also increase the fire danger.

The Saharan dust is still with us so expect very hazy skies and air quality reaching unhealthy levels for some who suffer from lung and heart conditions.

The 90s are making a comeback in the coming days and there's also a possibility of the rain chances making a comeback.

