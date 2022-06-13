Saharan dust arrives in Texas, air quality will be unhealthy for some

Along with the heat, get ready for rounds and rounds of hazy sunshine this week because the Saharan dust has arrived and made its journey across the Atlantic.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is tracking several rounds of dust heading this way.

Huge clusters of storms over Northern Africa, kick up the dust and are carried about a mile up by the updrafts. The tropical trade winds do the rest and push toward North America.

The air quality will climb to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. If you have respiratory issues you may want to limit your time outdoors.

The skies won't be very blue this week and the dust in the air will also suppress tropical activity.

