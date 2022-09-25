Tropical Storm Ian could become Category 4 hurricane

We are continuing to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Ian and things have changed slightly since yesterday.

The latest track has shifted a little westward. Ian could become a hurricane early Monday morning before passing over western Cuba as a category three on Tuesday.

But Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm to be a possible category four major hurricane. Once the system is in the Gulf, it has 85-degree waters to give it plenty of fuel and will be extremely strong.

Ian is on track to weaken before landfall along the Florida coastline early Friday morning. It is called the cone of uncertainty because things will likely continue to shift over the coming days.

If you have friends or family in Florida, reach out to them and make sure they are staying weather aware!

