Warmer-than-average weather continues, rain chances increase this weekend

Feeling totally different today in the wake of the latest front that arrived last night.

The rain is gone and gearing up for more sunshine today.

The westerly wind will dry out the air and also usher in West Texas Dust and lots of cedar pollen.

It will look great outside but it may not be great for the nose and eyeballs.

No record highs will be broken today but it will remain warmer than average.

Another front arrives tonight to reinforce the dry weather and making sure the mornings will cooler and the afternoons pleasant.

Tracking the next Pacific low that will help set-off rain by the weekend.

