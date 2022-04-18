Dry, cooler weather conditions to start week before warming trend

The Spring feel is back! After a very cloudy and muggy Easter weekend, a front has pushed the Gulf moisture out and is ushering in sunny, dry, and cooler weather today with highs near average in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says the winds of change will feel amazing and keep the humidity nice and low with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

It will be even cooler tonight with lows returning to the 50s.

Zack says to enjoy the cooler temps because the Gulf moisture, along with the clouds, will return as the week goes along, and the area heads into a warming trend.

Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter