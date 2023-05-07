Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Daily storm chances in the forecast

May is typically our wettest month of the year, and we have daily storm chances to look forward to. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.

AUSTIN, Texas - We have temperatures in the lower 70s to start our day and will warm up into the mid-80s this afternoon. Once again, there is a chance for storms, and a couple could turn severe. 

Our main threats are gusty winds and hail. Stay weather aware and have a plan in place just in case. 

Tomorrow morning is a copy-and-paste with lows in the lower 70s. Then in the afternoon, temperatures rise to about 90 degrees. Get ready for a warm and humid day. The humidity will be sticking around for the next several days, and so will the chance for showers and storms. 

May is typically our wettest month of the year, and long-range models have us wetter than average. Have your rain gear and WAPP ready.

