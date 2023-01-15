Central Texas weather: Windy and warm with rain chances on the way

Happy Sunday! Today will be beautiful.

We will warm up from about 50 into the mid-70s with low humidity.

The only complaint is it will be a very windy day. Get ready for gusts of about 30 mph.

If you like the warm weather, we have more on the way. Highs will be about 80 on MLK Day and Tuesday.

We do have a weak cold front and rainfall on the way Wednesday.

