Widespread rain in Central Texas as cold front ends hot spell

For the first time in 40 days, we have widespread rain in the area. Also, the latest cold front has pushed to the south of Central Texas ending the hot spell.

Instead of being in the 90s like the last week and a half, highs will struggle to get to 70 today.

The Fall feel is finally here!

The rain will be light and moderate through the morning hours and will let up by the afternoon. The totals will be around a quarter to half an inch by the end of the day.

The sunny and dry weather returns tomorrow and a reinforcing shot of chill will arrive keeping highs and lows 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average through midweek.

