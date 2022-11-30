Winter-like chill returns to Central Texas

The Winter-like chill is back!

A cold front has pushed through the entire area opening the door for the cold and dry air to pour into Central Texas.

Temperatures will be 25 to 35 degrees colder and will feel colder with very strong winds keeping wind chills in the 30s and 40s all day.

Don't leave the jacket at home. At least the sun will be out in full force today.

More up and down temps expected through the weekend and perhaps rain chances going up a little bit.

