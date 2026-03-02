2026 Election: Here are the candidates for Texas' 10th Congressional District

The Brief The Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 3 Here are the candidates running for Texas' 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House



Ten candidates are seeking the Republican nomination to replace Congressman Michael McCaul — Texas' 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House.

McCaul is retiring after serving more than two decades. He has held the seat since 2005.

This district stretches from Austin to Houston.

Who are the candidates?

What we know:

Republican primary candidates:

Democratic primary candidates:

Why you should care:

When are the polls open for primaries?

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3. Once the polls close for the day, official counts will begin to decide winners.

Any registered voter can cast a vote on Election Day, but unlike early voting, you'll be limited to your specific precinct.

How do I find my voting poll?

In order to find where the polls are in that precinct, follow these steps:

Visit VoteTexas.gov

Enter your details to find your polling location.

You can also contact your local county election office to get information about your polling location and anything else voting-related. Do a simple online search for "[Your County] elections."

If you have your voter registration card, it should include your polling location. Locations can sometimes change — be sure to double-check this with one of the other options before you get out the door.