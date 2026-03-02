2026 Election: Here are the candidates for Texas' 21st Congressional District

The Brief The Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 3 Here are the candidates running for Texas' 21st Congressional District in the U.S. House



A dozen candidates are on the ballot to replace Congressman Chip Roy, who is vacating his seat to run for Texas attorney general.

Roy currently holds the seat for Texas' 21st Congressional District in the U.S. House.

This district covers areas of Gillespie County, Kerr County, and west Central Texas.

What we know:

Former Texas Rangers and New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira is the leading candidate with endorsements from President Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott. Only four of his opponents have raised at least $100,000 for their campaigns.

Daniel Betts is an attorney from Austin who ran against Jose Garza for Travis County District Attorney two years ago.

Former Kendall County GOP Chair Mike Wheeler and Navy veteran Jason Cahill are also in the race.

Who are the candidates?

The backstory:

Republican primary candidates:

Democratic primary candidates:

Why you should care:

When are the polls open for primaries?

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Once the polls close for the day, official counts will begin to decide winners.

Any registered voter can cast a vote on Election Day, but unlike early voting, you'll be limited to your specific precinct.

How do I find my voting poll?

In order to find where the polls are in that precinct, follow these steps:

Visit VoteTexas.gov

Enter your details to find your polling location.

You can also contact your local county election office to get information about your polling location and anything else voting-related. Do a simple online search for "[Your County] elections."

If you have your voter registration card, it should include your polling location. Locations can sometimes change — be sure to double-check this with one of the other options before you get out the door.