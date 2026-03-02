2026 Election: Here are the candidates for Texas' 37th Congressional District
AUSTIN, Texas - Republican redistricting efforts pushed Congressman Greg Casar into District 37.
That move prompted longtime Austin Democrat Lloyd Doggett to retire from his seat in Congress.
Casar faces a primary challenge from Esther Fleharty.
Who are the candidates?
The backstory:
Republican primary candidates:
Democratic primary candidates:
Why you should care:
When are the polls open for primaries?
Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3. Once the polls close for the day, official counts will begin to decide winners.
Any registered voter can cast a vote on Election Day, but unlike early voting, you'll be limited to your specific precinct.
How do I find my voting poll?
In order to find where the polls are in that precinct, follow these steps:
- Visit VoteTexas.gov
- Enter your details to find your polling location.
- You can also contact your local county election office to get information about your polling location and anything else voting-related. Do a simple online search for "[Your County] elections."
- If you have your voter registration card, it should include your polling location. Locations can sometimes change — be sure to double-check this with one of the other options before you get out the door.
The Source: Information in this article comes from various state elections resources and previous coverage