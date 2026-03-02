Expand / Collapse search

2026 Election: Here are the candidates for Texas' 37th Congressional District

Published  March 2, 2026 8:40am CST
2026 Elections
    • The Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 3
    • Here are the candidates running for Texas' 37th Congressional District in the U.S. House

AUSTIN, Texas - Republican redistricting efforts pushed Congressman Greg Casar into District 37. 

That move prompted longtime Austin Democrat Lloyd Doggett to retire from his seat in Congress. 

Casar faces a primary challenge from Esther Fleharty.

Who are the candidates?

The backstory:

Republican primary candidates:

Democratic primary candidates:

Why you should care:

When are the polls open for primaries?

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3. Once the polls close for the day, official counts will begin to decide winners. 

Any registered voter can cast a vote on Election Day, but unlike early voting, you'll be limited to your specific precinct. 

How do I find my voting poll?

In order to find where the polls are in that precinct, follow these steps:

  • Visit VoteTexas.gov
  • Enter your details to find your polling location.
  • You can also contact your local county election office to get information about your polling location and anything else voting-related. Do a simple online search for "[Your County] elections."
  • If you have your voter registration card, it should include your polling location. Locations can sometimes change — be sure to double-check this with one of the other options before you get out the door.

