2026 Election: Here are the candidates for Texas House District 47

The Brief The Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 3 Here are the candidates running for Texas House District 47



Austin Democrat Vikki Goodwin is leaving her seat in the Texas House to challenge Dan Patrick for lieutenant governor.

The Democrats running for District 47 include Pooja Sethi and Joseph Kopser.

The district covers portions of western Austin and Travis County.

Sethi has been Goodwin's chief of state in the Texas legislature the past four years. She aims to reform public education funding for Central Texas districts, giving a lot of money to the state through recapture.

Kopser is an Army veteran and special advisor for military and veteran affairs at UT Austin. He aims to put forward solutions to lower costs for families and promote clean energy.

Democratic primary candidates:

When are the polls open for primaries?

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3. Once the polls close for the day, official counts will begin to decide winners.

Any registered voter can cast a vote on Election Day, but unlike early voting, you'll be limited to your specific precinct.

How do I find my voting poll?

In order to find where the polls are in that precinct, follow these steps:

Visit VoteTexas.gov

Enter your details to find your polling location.

You can also contact your local county election office to get information about your polling location and anything else voting-related. Do a simple online search for "[Your County] elections."

If you have your voter registration card, it should include your polling location. Locations can sometimes change — be sure to double-check this with one of the other options before you get out the door.