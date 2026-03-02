2026 Election: Here are the candidates for Texas House District 49

The Brief The Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 3 Here are the candidates running for Texas House District 49



Austin lawmaker Gina Hinojosa is leaving her seat in the Texas House to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in November.

There are eight Democrats looking to replace her in District 49.

What we know:

Kathie Tovo touts her 12 years of experience on Austin City Council and said she's running to stop Republicans from passing "unlawful legislation that hurts our public schools, attacks universities, and attacks personal rights."

Montserrat Garibay has support from teachers unions like the Texas AFT.

Josh Reyna has worked as a chief of state in the legislature. He said his experience fighting "MAGA extremism" in the state capitol will help deliver results for families.

Daniel Wang was elected to a Travis Central Appraisal District Seat in 2024. He said he's focused on flipping seats for Democrats to get results in Texas.

Who are the candidates?

The backstory:

Democratic primary candidates:

Why you should care:

When are the polls open for primaries?

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3. Once the polls close for the day, official counts will begin to decide winners.

Any registered voter can cast a vote on Election Day, but unlike early voting, you'll be limited to your specific precinct.

How do I find my voting poll?

In order to find where the polls are in that precinct, follow these steps:

Visit VoteTexas.gov

Enter your details to find your polling location.

You can also contact your local county election office to get information about your polling location and anything else voting-related. Do a simple online search for "[Your County] elections."

If you have your voter registration card, it should include your polling location. Locations can sometimes change — be sure to double-check this with one of the other options before you get out the door.