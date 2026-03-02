2026 Election: Here are the candidates for Texas House District 50

The Brief The Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 3 Here are the candidates running for Texas House District 50



Austin-area lawmaker James Talarico is making a run for U.S. Senate, and there are six Democrats looking to replace him in the Texas House.

Samantha Lopez-Resendez has served as state representative Donna Howard's chief of staff. She said she's a woman of reproductive age, a former bilingual educator, and a daughter of immigrants. And all three of those are under attack right now.

Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch is a popular immigration attorney. She said she's an outsider because she's never been a politician, but as a lawyer, she knows how to read and craft legislation, lead teams, and find talented people to work with.

Jeremy Hendricks is a labor organizer with support from a number of labor, firefighters, and teachers unions in Central Texas.

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3. Once the polls close for the day, official counts will begin to decide winners.

Any registered voter can cast a vote on Election Day, but unlike early voting, you'll be limited to your specific precinct.

Visit VoteTexas.gov

Enter your details to find your polling location.

You can also contact your local county election office to get information about your polling location and anything else voting-related. Do a simple online search for "[Your County] elections."

If you have your voter registration card, it should include your polling location. Locations can sometimes change — be sure to double-check this with one of the other options before you get out the door.