2026 Election: Here are the candidates for Texas House District 50
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-area lawmaker James Talarico is making a run for U.S. Senate, and there are six Democrats looking to replace him in the Texas House.
What we know:
Samantha Lopez-Resendez has served as state representative Donna Howard's chief of staff. She said she's a woman of reproductive age, a former bilingual educator, and a daughter of immigrants. And all three of those are under attack right now.
Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch is a popular immigration attorney. She said she's an outsider because she's never been a politician, but as a lawyer, she knows how to read and craft legislation, lead teams, and find talented people to work with.
Jeremy Hendricks is a labor organizer with support from a number of labor, firefighters, and teachers unions in Central Texas.
Who are the candidates?
The backstory:
Democratic primary candidates:
- Nathan Boynton
- Samantha Lopez-Resendez
- John Hash
- Jeremy Hendricks
- Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch
- William Rannefeld
Why you should care:
When are the polls open for primaries?
Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3. Once the polls close for the day, official counts will begin to decide winners.
Any registered voter can cast a vote on Election Day, but unlike early voting, you'll be limited to your specific precinct.
How do I find my voting poll?
In order to find where the polls are in that precinct, follow these steps:
- Visit VoteTexas.gov
- Enter your details to find your polling location.
- You can also contact your local county election office to get information about your polling location and anything else voting-related. Do a simple online search for "[Your County] elections."
- If you have your voter registration card, it should include your polling location. Locations can sometimes change — be sure to double-check this with one of the other options before you get out the door.
The Source: Information in this article comes from various state elections resources and previous coverage