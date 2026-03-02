2026 Election: Here are the candidates for Bexar County judge

The Brief The Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 3 Here are the candidates running for Bexar County Judge



There is a heavyweight battle of Democrats fighting for the Bexar County judge seat.

What we know:

Incumbent Peter Sakai is facing a challenge from former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The Democrats have been debating Project Marvel, an issue that has divided San Antonio over tax dollars for a new Spurs arena and revitalizing Hemisfair Park.

Sakai had previously advocated for two countywide votes, but now he is saying he's opposed to Project Marvel.

Nirenberg has remained consistent in his support for the downtown transformation.

Who are the candidates?

The backstory:

Related article

Why you should care:

When are the polls open for primaries?

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3. Once the polls close for the day, official counts will begin to decide winners.

Any registered voter can cast a vote on Election Day, but unlike early voting, you'll be limited to your specific precinct.

How do I find my voting poll?

In order to find where the polls are in that precinct, follow these steps:

Visit VoteTexas.gov

Enter your details to find your polling location.

You can also contact your local county election office to get information about your polling location and anything else voting-related. Do a simple online search for "[Your County] elections."

If you have your voter registration card, it should include your polling location. Locations can sometimes change — be sure to double-check this with one of the other options before you get out the door.