Central Texas runoff elections: Where to vote, what is on the ballot
Runoff elections for several local positions will be held across the state this Saturday.
Some of those elections will be held in Central Texas.
Williamson County runoff election
Polls will be open in Williamson County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Williamson County voting locations
- Hutto: Hutto City Hall, Council Chambers, 500 W Live Oak St, 78634
- Taylor: Taylor City Hall, Auditorium, 400 Porter St, 76574
Williamson County Races
- Hutto Councilmember Place 3Jim MorrisCory Denena
- Jim Morris
- Cory Denena
- Hutto Councilmember Place 6Amberley KolarAaron King
- Amberley Kolar
- Aaron King
- Taylor Councilmember District 4Marie BloemerHeather Pacharzina Long
- Marie Bloemer
- Heather Pacharzina Long
Bastrop runoff election
Polls will be open in Bastrop from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Bastrop voting location
- Bastrop County Courthouse Annex, 804 Pecan St., Bastrop
Bastrop Mayor Race
- Willie DeLaRoda
- Ishmael Harris
The Source: Information in this article comes from Williamson and Bastrop County Elections.