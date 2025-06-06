Central Texas runoff elections: Where to vote, what is on the ballot

article

The Brief Runoff elections will be held across Central Texas on Saturday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Runoff elections for several local positions will be held across the state this Saturday.

Some of those elections will be held in Central Texas.

Williamson County runoff election

Polls will be open in Williamson County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Williamson County voting locations

Hutto: Hutto City Hall, Council Chambers, 500 W Live Oak St, 78634

Taylor: Taylor City Hall, Auditorium, 400 Porter St, 76574

Williamson County Races

Hutto Councilmember Place 3Jim MorrisCory Denena

Jim Morris

Cory Denena

Hutto Councilmember Place 6Amberley KolarAaron King

Amberley Kolar

Aaron King

Taylor Councilmember District 4Marie BloemerHeather Pacharzina Long

Marie Bloemer

Heather Pacharzina Long

Bastrop runoff election

Polls will be open in Bastrop from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Bastrop voting location

Bastrop County Courthouse Annex, 804 Pecan St., Bastrop

Bastrop Mayor Race

Willie DeLaRoda

Ishmael Harris