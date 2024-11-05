Congressman John Carter will serve 12th term for Texas District 31

The Brief Congressman John Carter wins Texas' 31st Congressional seat. Carter has served the district since its creation in 2003. The 31st district is one of only two districts in Texas that has never been represented by a Democrat.



Incumbent Congressman John "Judge" Carter has once again claimed the Texas District 31 seat. Carter defeated his opponent, Democrat Stuart Whitlow. Carter has served as the representative of this district since it was created.

The Associated Press declared Carter the winner at 9:50 p.m. EST.

Congressman John Carter has had a life of service. The 11-term incumbent was also a District Court Judge in Williamson County for more than 20 years. Before becoming a judge, he had a private law practice.

He first ran for congress in 2002. Carter currently serves as the Chairman of the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Committee. He also sits on the Commerce, Justice and Science subcommittee and the Defense subcommittee.

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 9: Rep. John Carter, R-Texas, leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting for a members-only discussion in the Capitol on Monday, October 9, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Texas' 31st district includes areas from northern Austin to Temple, including the area around Fort Cavazos.

The district is one of two Texas Congressional districts that has never been represented by a Democrat. The 36th Congressional district in southeast Texas is the other.

