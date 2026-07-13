New details released in deadly downtown Austin officer-involved shooting

The Brief A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin APD said the incident happened on July 11 near 1100 West Cesar Chavez Street On July 13, APD released a full timeline of events leading up to the shooting



The Austin Police Department released new details in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting this past weekend.

The shooting happened in downtown Austin, with officers killing a suspect near 1100 West Cesar Chavez Street.

APD said the suspect chased members of a run club with a gun.

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What they're saying:

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said it was understandably scary for the people involved. She said her officers acted bravely and were within APD policy.

APD released this statement below about the deadly officer-involved shooting and the investigation.



"APD understands the importance of building trust within our community and will continue working diligently to develop a strong and trusting relationship. As per our policy, we share information about a critical incident in a timely manner. APD is working with Austin Police Oversight (APO) and the City of Austin to release this information today. The news release includes links to the relevant audio and video from the ongoing investigation. The Travis County District Attorney's Office and APO have reviewed the audio and video materials identified for public release. The details provided today are preliminary, as we are very early in the investigation."

Timeline:

The Austin Police Department released a full timeline of events related to the incident:

On Saturday, July 11, at 8:13 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that a man on an electric scooter was chasing and threatening runners with a gun in the area of West 5th Street and North Lamar Blvd.

"One of our runners told him to slow down," the 911 caller said.

Witnesses reported the incident began after a runner told the man to slow down while riding on the sidewalk. According to witnesses, the suspect became involved in an argument where he used slurs addressed to the running group.

The Austin Police Department provided a map of where the events took place.

The suspect then hit a female victim, which escalated into a brief fight. The suspect later pulled out his gun, pointed it at multiple people, and threatened to shoot them before fleeing the area on the scooter.

Officers arrived on the scene within two minutes and began searching for the suspect. Throughout the morning, officers gathered witness statements, reviewed surveillance video, and developed a description of the suspect.

"I think he was probably hunkered down somewhere, hiding from officers," Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

At 10:23 a.m., APD checked the area of 1100 West Cesar Chavez Street and found a scooter they believed belonged to the suspect. They continued to check the area for him.

At 11:07 a.m., officers found a man matching the suspect's description near the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail in the area of B.R. Reynolds Drive and West Cesar Chavez Street.

APD said the suspect was seen outside the Townlake YMCA as some sort of exercise class was going on outside.

Officers later identified the suspect as 29-year-old Emmanuel Diaz. He got on the scooter and started to drive away.

Officers gave him commands to stop. Diaz abandoned the scooter and ran away. Officers pursued him for a short distance while giving multiple commands for him to stop.

During the pursuit, officers saw Diaz was armed with a gun and ordered him to drop the weapon. Diaz refused to comply, continued running away, and did not drop the gun.

As officers closed the distance, Diaz fell to the ground and pointed his gun at officers. At 11:08 a.m., Officer Collins and Officer Johns discharged their guns, hitting Diaz.

Officers took Diaz into custody and began providing life-saving measures until Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) arrived. Despite those efforts, Diaz was pronounced dead.

"This was obviously a seriously disturbed person, and it's unfortunate that it ended this way," Chief Davis said.

Police said in addition to the gun seen on the body camera footage, Diaz also had two other loaded guns with additional ammunition in his backpack.

"At this point, we do not know what motivated Mr. Diaz's actions that morning," Chief Davis said.

As far as criminal history, APD said Diaz was arrested by Houston police back in 2021 for an assault on a public servant.

Dig deeper:

No officers were injured in the shooting and there were no reported injuries to the public.

APD released the identity of the officers involved:

APD Officer Adam Collins has 14 years and seven months with the department.

APD Officer William Johns has 14 years and seven months with the department.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave as the investigations remain ongoing.

Two investigations are taking place into the shooting:

A criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office

An administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from Austin Police Oversight.

APD releases materials on shooting

The incident was captured on the officers' body cameras.

APD released several materials including:

Police Radio Traffic

9-1-1 Call Audio #1

9-1-1 Call Audio #2

Body-Worn Camera Video – Officer Collins

Cell Phone Video #1

Cell Phone Video #2

Map of area

The materials contain graphic content and language. If you would like to see the materials, click here.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigation Unit at (512) 974-6840 or email at APDSpecialInvestigations@austintexas.gov. You may also call Capital Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477, or you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.