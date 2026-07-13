Deadly Iconic Village fire: Investigation continues 8 years later, tip line established

The Brief July 20, 2026 marks 8 years since deadly Iconic Village fire Investigators have set up a dedicated tip line for any information related to the fire Five people died, several injured, more than 200 displaced



It's almost been eight years since a fire at the Iconic Village apartment complex claimed the lives of five people and San Marcos fire investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

The Fire Marshal's Office is renewing its call to the public for any information in this case and has established a dedicated tip line.

The backstory:

On July 20, 2018, a fire started before 4:30 a.m. at the complex on Ramsay Street, engulfing building 500 and moving to building 300.

The fire also damaged a building at the nearby Vintage Pads Apartments, located in the 1000 block of North LBJ Drive.

Officials at the time said the building where the bodies were recovered wasn't equipped with a sprinkler system as the buildings were constructed in the 1970s and local authorities could not require the buildings to be retrofitted.

In November 2018, the San Marcos Fire Department and the ATF announced the fire was intentionally set and the deaths had been ruled homicides.

In October 2022, an investigative team was formed that was dedicated to solving the open investigation.

From left to right, top to bottom: Haley Michele Frizzell, Dru Estes, Belinda Moats, David Ortiz, and James Miranda. (City of San MarcosCourtesy: City of San Marcos)

Five people died in the fire:

21-year-old Belinda Moats of Big Wells

19-year-old Haley Michele Frizzell of San Angelo

21-year-old David Ortiz of Pasadena

20-year-old Dru Estes of San Antonio

23-year-old James Miranda of Mount Pleasant

Moats, Frizzell, Ortiz, and Estes were all Texas State University students. All five were in the same building.

Several others were injured and more than 200 residents were displaced.

One person was arrested and charged in connection with the fire, but a grand jury declined to indict him for arson in 2023.

The grand jury met several times over a period of two months and reviewed evidence in the arson investigation. They said the case "failed to find a bill of indictment against the accused" and they "encourage law enforcement to continue this investigation."

What you can do:

Anyone with information that can help move the investigation forward is urged to call the new dedicated tip line at 512-393-7388.

Callers are asked to report anything they know, including anything they may have seen or heard in the days surrounding the fire, conversations they may have had or any other information that could assist investigators.