Election 2024: Large number of people turnout for early voting in Travis County

The Brief Texas Sen. John Cornyn gave his opinion on this presidential race Travis County registrar gives advice to people voting early



Texas Senator John Cornyn and his wife were among those casting an early vote Tuesday at a North Austin polling location.

While there was no surprise how the long-time republican voted, Cornyn gave his thoughts on whether this year's presidential race has been one of the most heated he has seen.

"I'm a student of history. And no matter how challenging it feels right now, we've been through a lot more. And America and Texas will persevere, and we will thrive. But it really points to the importance of everybody getting engaged in the process," said Cornyn.

In Travis County, 96% of those who are eligible to vote are registered. But the voter roll increase is not because of new residents moving in, according to county registrar Bruce Elfant.

"What I'll tell you is that the largest increase in voter registration has been the 18 to 25-year-old demographic. And that's certainly encouraging because I tell young people, it's certainly their future," said Elfant.

There are reports that some of those showing up at polling places haven't voted in a while. They're noticing new voting machines and a new process that involves picking blank paper ballots that's being done to address security concerns.

"We’ve had the paper trail for four territory cycles now, and I think it gives voters comfort that there is a backup plan in case something goes wrong technology wise," said Elfant.

There are people who may get a little confused because they haven't been to a polling place in a couple of election cycles. Elfant had this advice.

"The election workers are going to be very helpful and supportive. And I would encourage people to print out a sample ballot. Mark it up and bring it with them so they don't get hung up on one race or the other. And they'll be able to vote faster, and it'll move the lines faster," said Elfant.

In the 2020 presidential election cycle, 91% of the vote was cast early. The pandemic shutdown had a lot of votes dropped off and mailed in before election day. In 2016, about 60% of the vote was done early.

"This is a change election. And if people are happy with the way things are, that's their decision. But if they're not and the way they make a difference is to come out and cast a ballot," said Cornyn.

The Senator warned there are big issues waiting regardless of who wins the White House and who controls Capitol Hill.

"Obviously, the national debt is at $35 trillion. We're now paying more for interest on the national debt than we are on defense. And in an increasingly dangerous world," said Cornyn.

Senator Cornyn told FOX 7 another hot issue that will be waiting for congress is what to do with the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act.

It expires at the end of the year and if not renewed, Cornyn says it could result in a tax hike for more than 60% of Americans.