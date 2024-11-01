Election 2024: Early voting in Texas ends Nov. 1

The Brief Early voting in Texas ends Nov. 1 Eight polling sites in Travis County extended their hours for the last two days of early voting Some sites will stay open until 10 p.m.



The clock is ticking for early voting in Texas.

"Waited in a long line, but I'm glad I voted, got it out of the way," said Marlo Birkmann.

Eight polling sites in Travis County extended their hours for the last two days of early voting in the state for the 2024 election.

"A few people, you could tell, were turning around because they didn't want to stand in line and wait for that long," said Ashlee Richard.

A first-time voter came out with his entire family on Friday and took a photo afterward to commemorate the occasion.

"It was really exciting for all of us to finally do it together," said Roberto Tyler Ortiz.

Another voter said she wished she would not have delayed getting it done.

"I'm not going to, I pushed it off a little too long," said Richard.

While other people at the polls came prepared for the wait.

"I set a timer a little bit after we started, and it was two hours on the dot from walking out," said Birkmann. "But I had snacks, and it was all good."

Be sure to check your registration ahead of time to ensure you do not have to wait for hours on end.

"Make sure you're registered to vote in the county that you go in so much faster, so much easier," said Richard. "Especially the deal with the paper ballot takes so much longer. So I really just do it earlier."

On the last day of early voting, Southpark Meadows, Carver Branch Library, and Lakeway Activity Center stayed open until 10 p.m.