Election 2024: Ted Cruz, Colin Allred square off in tight Senate race

The Brief Texas Senate race shapes up to be very tight race Incumbent Ted Cruz is running against Congressman Colin Allred Both candidates doing what they can to get support from voters



Early voting ends on Friday, and candidates are trying to make every second count leading up to Election Day. The Texas Senate race is shaping up to be competitive.

Incumbent Ted Cruz, of Houston, and Congressman Colin Allred, of Dallas, are squaring off in a very tight race for the U.S. Senate seat. Both contenders are doing everything they can to drum up voter support.

Cruz appeared at a "Get Out the Vote" rally with U.S. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas on Wednesday and added Georgetown to his Bus Tour stop, where he spoke to Texas voters about his accomplishments and visions for the future.

"I'll tell you, in terms of my record in 12 years in the Senate, I have authored and passed 101 different pieces of legislation into law," said Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz has held the seat for two terms. However, three-term Texas Congressman Colin Allred has been eyeing the position for himself.

Allred also recently made a campaign visit to Central Texas when he came to Travis County earlier in the month of October.

"If you go to Cancun when we need you most, then my goodness, get out of the way and let someone else do the job," said Representative Colin Allred.

On Wednesday, Allred had his own "Get Out the Vote" rally. The congressman visited the Rio Grande Valley to speak with Texans living near the border and shared his plans to secure it.

"Ted Cruz is our problem here in Texas because he's been cutting and trying to cut Medicare and Social Security," said Allred. "He's been the one who's been preventing us from securing the border. I want to lower our costs, restore our freedoms, and make sure that we get done what we know we have to get done."

"We have seen over 11.5 million illegal immigrants cross into this country since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris came into office," said Cruz. "It is an invasion. It is the worst in the history of this country."

The two Texas lawmakers are elbow-to-elbow; both have spent millions of dollars on their campaign efforts.

Cruz and Allred continue encouraging people to vote in the extremely close election.

A lot is riding on this race as it could determine which party has control in the Senate. Currently, polls show that Cruz has a slight lead over Allred.