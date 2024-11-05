LIVE: Presidential Election Results

Live results are coming in for the 2024 general election.

The first polls closed on the East Coast at 6 p.m. Central time and voting will continue for five hours until Hawaii and Alaska wrap up at 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Central time, respectively. After that, it may take hours or even days for close races to be called.

Vice President Kamala Harris received the Democratic Party nomination after the incumbent, President Joe Biden, stepped out of the race.

The Republican nominee, former president Donald Trump is looking to reclaim the White House in his third presidential campaign.

LIVE: Texas Presidential Election Results

Polls in Texas close at 7 p.m. central time.

Results should begin to appear shortly after that time.