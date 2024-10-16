Where to Vote: Hays County early voting locations

article

Here is a list of the Hays County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21st through November 1st.

From Monday, October 21st through Friday, October 25th, early voting times are from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, October 26th, early voting times are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the polling locations will be open from Noon until 6 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

San Marcos

Broadway Polling Location 401 Broadway Street #A

Hays County Elections Office Main Early Voting Site 120 Stagecoach Trail

LBJ Student Center, Texas State University 301 Student Center Drive

Buda

Buda City Hall – Multipurpose Room 405 East Loop Street, Building 100

Sunfield Station 2610 Main Street

HCISD Academic Support Center 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road Building A, Room #1220

Kyle City Hall 100 West Center Street

Main Office, HCISD Transportation 2385 High Road, Uhland

Yarrington – Hays County Transportation Department 2171 Yarrington Road

Wimberly

Texan Academy at Scudder – Gym 400 Green Acres Drive

Wimberley Community Center – Johnson Hall 14068 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs and Austin

Dripping Springs Ranch Park 1042 Event Center Drive

Jovie Belterra 167 Hargraves Drive, Austin

Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs 231 Patriots’ Hall Boulevard

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

