How did Trump-endorsed candidates fare in the Texas primaries?

The Brief Trump-endorsed candidates won in 24 or 28 U.S. House of Representative primary contests Tuesday night. Trump also endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who each won their primary races. Trump did not endorse a candidate for Senate, but said on Wednesday that an endorsement is coming after the race went to a runoff.



Ahead of Tuesday's primary elections in Texas, President Donald Trump endorsed a candidate in many of the state's congressional races.

After the results Tuesday night, many of those candidates had punched their tickets to the November general election.

Overall, Trump's candidates won the Republican nomination in 24 of 28 elections. Three of the elections that a Trump-endorsed candidate did not win outright will head to a May runoff election. The Trump-backed candidate was the top vote-getter in two of those elections. One election remains too close to call, with the Trump-backed candidate nearing the 50% plus 1 threshold, with nearly all the votes counted, though a runoff is still in play.

What they're saying:

"My endorsements within the Republican Party have been virtually insurmountable! It is such an honor to realize and say that almost everyone I endorse WINS, and wins by a lot, especially in Texas!," Trump said on Truth Social.

Here's where Trump candidates won the election

Trump endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in their respective races, which they each won.

Many of the other endorsements were for incumbents in Republican-held U.S. House districts.

Trump endorsements of incumbents:

Each of the endorsed incumbents either won their primary or ran unopposed.

Trump also doled out endorsements in districts where the current incumbent is retiring and in districts that were redrawn to be more favorable to Republicans.

Other Trump endorsements:

In the cases of Steinmann, Gober and Nehls, each are seeking to replace a retiring Republican.

Mealer, Yarbrough and Flores all find themselves seeking seats in districts that were either redistricted to be more favorable to Republicans or seats thought to be vulnerable that are held by Democrats.

Bonk is seeking the nomination to replace Rep. Wesley Hunt, who lost his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

Mealer and Bonck will head into runoff elections having gotten the most votes of any Republican candidate in their respective races.

Carlos De La Cruz finished Tuesday night nearly 3,000 votes behind John Lujan.

Yarbrough leads Republicans in the District 32 race with 49% of the vote. The race has yet to be called, though a runoff seems likely with 99% of the votes counted as of Wednesday afternoon.

Trump expected to make announcement in Senate runoff

One race that Trump did not make an endorsement in ahead of Tuesday's election was the race for U.S. Senate.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and incumbent Sen. John Cornyn will head to a runoff on May 26.

Trump addressed the race on Wednesday saying an endorsement would come soon.

"Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough. Now, this one, must be PERFECT!," Trump said. "I will be making my endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE! Is that fair? We must win in November!!!"