Texas AG Ken Paxton defeats George P. Bush in GOP primary runoff

Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton declared victory in his Republican primary runoff race against Land Commissioner George P. Bush Tuesday night.

Paxton spoke to supporters just before 9 p.m. at a watch party at Wilco Workspaces in Cedar Park. He began by offering his condolences to the victims and their families in the deadly Uvalde school shooting, but then went on to declare victory in the runoff race.

The mood at the Paxton party was upbeat all evening, even before the race was called by the Associated Press around 8:30 p.m. Paxton's supporters began gathering around 7 p.m. Many came in expecting to hear a victory speech after a contentious primary and runoff campaign.

Paxton was introduced by his wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, before taking the stage and thanking his supporters who backed him during the runoff campaign.

"I had the chance to again travel the state and just connect to people that realize that this country’s in trouble. We’re in trouble, but we have hope. We have a state that will fight and that will elect leaders that will go fight. And the entire reason I decided to run for another term was so that we could go fight together. We could lead the other states, as many as will join us, in the fight to save our country," said Paxton.

Paxton's opponent, George P. Bush, did not host his own watch party Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ELECTION RESULTS

Advertisement

Bush conceded defeat in a statement, saying in part: "Things did not go as we planned, but after the tragic events of earlier today it's important to keep life's events in perspective. We will continue to fight for the rule of law in Texas. I trust and pray in Gov. Abbott's ability to control the southern border."