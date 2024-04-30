WilCo deputy pleads guilty to official oppression, assault

A Williamson County deputy pled guilty to charges of official oppression and assault in a 2019 case. Deputy Christopher Pisa, 29, entered the guilty plea on April 21.

On April 21, 2019, Pisa initiated a traffic stop on a car that didn't have a license plate. The driver, 29-year-old Army veteran Imani Nembhard, had her two children in the backseat at the time of the stop.

According to court documents, Pisa, under the assumption the children were required to be in car seats, questioned Nembhard’s love for her children. Pisa then demanded that Nembhard exit her car. As she attempted to, Pisa grabbed Nembhard in an effort to handcuff her without lawful cause. Concerned about Pisa’s aggression, Nembhard questioned Pisa’s actions. Pisa then escalated the situation by forcibly removing her from the car and violently slamming her to the ground. During the altercation, Pisa placed his knee on Nembhard’s arm and grabbed her by her hair as he tried to handcuff her.

Pisa arrested Nembhard for assault on a public servant and resisting arrest. The District Attorney’s Office declined the felony charge immediately upon review and requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers to investigate Pisa’s actions.

Nembhard remained in jail on the misdemeanor resisting arrest charge for three days until she was able to make bond, but that charge was also declined.

Following the Texas Ranger’s investigation, Pisa was indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on October 15, 2020, for official oppression and assault.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Pisa was convicted of the crimes of official oppression and assault and sentenced to a 12-month county jail sentence which will be probated for 18 months. As a condition of probation, he will be required to spend six days in county jail, three of those days immediately and the remaining three on the anniversary of his offense next April. Additional conditions include completing 200 hours of community service and a written letter of apology. Pisa must also permanently surrender his Peace Officer’s license.

"To restore faith in our justice system, we must ensure that those who are entrusted with power are accountable for their actions. This case reaffirms our commitment to impartiality and integrity within the law enforcement community. Deputy Pisa’s guilty plea is a testament to our unwavering pursuit of justice, regardless of rank or position," said District Attorney Shawn Dick.