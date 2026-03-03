LIVE: 2026 Texas primary statewide, congressional results
Follow live vote counts for every Texas statewide race, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state House and state Senate.
As polls close at 7 p.m. March 3, real-time data for GOP and Democratic primaries will be updated. These races determine who will go to a runoff or faceoff during the November general election.
Having trouble viewing the results? Tap here.
The Source: Information in this story comes from previous FOX Local reporting and the Associated Press.