LIVE: 2026 Texas primary results for the most-watched races

The Brief Incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton are locked in a statistical dead heat. Watch the 50% threshold to see if this moves to a May 26 runoff. U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett held a lead in the final polls over state Rep. James Talarico, fueled by strong support in Dallas and Harris Counties. With Paxton’s office open, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and state Sen. Mayes Middleton are the frontrunners to lead a crowded Republican field into a likely runoff.



Follow live, real-time vote counts for the March 3 Texas primary, tracking every major race across the Lone Star State. From the high-stakes U.S. Senate battle to key U.S. House districts and statewide offices like attorney general and governor, these are the races being closely watched.

