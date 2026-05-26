Talarico calls Paxton 'most corrupt politician in America' after runoff win

The Brief James Talarico immediately targeted Ken Paxton after his Senate runoff win. Talarico called Paxton "the most corrupt politician in America." The two now head toward a high-profile November showdown.



Shortly after Texas AG Ken Paxton was announced as the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, his Democratic opponent, state Rep. James Talarico, released a video in opposition to the nomination.

Talarico used the moment to decry Paxton as "the most corrupt politician in America."

Talarico vs Paxton

What they're saying:

"Something just happened in Texas," Talarico began the video. "The most corrupt politician in America just became the Republican nominee for the United States Senate."

The Austin Democrat then called back to Paxton's impeachment trial, when the attorney general was exonerated by the state Senate after being condemned by the House. Talarico, reflecting the House's opinion at the time, went on to accuse Paxton of using his office to "enrich himself."

"That kind of corruption is the rot at the core of this broken system," Talarico continued. "It's why we can't afford anything. It's why we can't get ahead no matter how hard we work."

Ken Paxton (left) and James Talarico (Getty Images)

He said Paxton, who he characterized as a "puppet politician," is a stereotype of lawmakers who accept bribery in return for enriching the 1% who are alleged to influence politics with large donations. He ended the video by urging voters to come together against Paxton on Nov. 3.

"If we the people can come together to defeat the most corrupt politician in America, we can defeat this entire corrupt system," Talarico said. "We can start unrigging this economy. We can start raising our pay, cutting our taxes, lowering our costs. We can finally get ahead. It's time to come together. The people versus Ken Paxton."

Paxton wins nomination

The backstory:

Paxton's runoff against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tx) was called early on election night. Paxton is estimated to have won over 60% of the votes, according to the Associated Press, likely boosted by a buzzer-beater endorsement from President Donald Trump.

What they're saying:

"We just proved that this Senate seat doesn’t belong to Washington. It belongs to the hardworking men and women of Texas," said Paxton in a post-race statement.

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What's next:

Paxton and Talarico will go head-to-head on Nov. 3. Paxton has largely campaigned on his alignment with Trump, while Talarico stands on a progressive populist campaign that is focused on increasing taxes on billionaires and strengthening public education.