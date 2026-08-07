Vaccinations: APH holding clinics as school year begins

The Brief Austin Public Health urging people to get vaccinated with school year starting Vaccinaton clinics will be held throughout August



August is National Immunization Awareness Month and Austin Public Health is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and protect themselves from disease.

What they're saying:

"As students head back to school and families begin gathering for the fall and holiday season, germs can spread more easily," said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. "Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Make sure you and your children are up to date on your recommended vaccines so everyone can stay healthy and ready to learn."

"Getting everything done for heading back to school takes time and effort, and we’re working to make sure getting vaccinated is an easy part of that process," said Stephanie Helfman, Immunizations Manager for Austin Public Health. "Making healthy choices shouldn’t be a burden. Call one of our clinics and our staff will get you on track to being protected ahead of the school year."

The backstory:

In Texas, students heading to school are required to have certain vaccinations.

A full list of the required vaccines can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services’ website.

These vaccines are widely available at doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

Vaccines are also available through Austin Public Health’s Shots for Tots and Big Shots clinics for uninsured children and adults and children with Medicaid.

What you can do:

In August, Austin Public Health’s clinics have expanded Saturday appointments to make scheduling even easier for busy families. You can call 512-972-5520 to schedule an appointment.

APD is also holding clinics throughout the community on the following dates:

Saturday, Aug. 8

Gus Garcia Recreation Center Children Vaccine Clinic

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Gustavo "Gus" L. Garcia Recreation Center (1201 E Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78753)

Tuesday, Aug. 18

El Buen Samaritano All Age Vaccine Clinic

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

El Buen Samaritano (7000 Woodhue Dr, Austin, TX 78745)

Friday, Aug. 21

Mexican Consulate Adult Only Vaccine Clinic

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mexican Consulate (5202 E Ben White Blvd #150, Austin, TX 78741)

Visit austintexas.gov/vaccines for more information about Austin Public Health’s vaccine clinics and resources.