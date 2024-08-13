The election issues Texans are searching for most

The 2024 election is less than 90 days away.

Many Texans will make their decisions based on several key issues.

Here are the election topics that Texans are searching for most, according to Google Trends.

What election issues are Texans searching for the most?

When is Election Day 2024?

The 2024 general election is Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

When does early voting begin?

Early voting in Texas begins on October 21, 2024.

The last day of in-person early voting is Friday, November 1.

Am I registered to vote?

Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day.

The last day to register to vote in the 2024 election is Monday, October 7.

You can check your registration status here.

How to register to vote in Texas

Paper applications can be picked up at libraries, post offices and even many high schools.

You can also get an application online.

You must print the completed application and send it to your county voter registrar's office by the deadline.

To get your voter registration application click here.

Change of Address

If you moved last year and need to update your address, you have to do so 30 days before election day.

If you miss the deadline, you will not be disqualified, but you may only be eligible to vote on items which your new and former addresses have in common.

You can update your current voter registration here.

How can I vote by mail in Texas?

Once you are registered, voting by mail is an option, but only for specific situations.

Here are the conditions to be eligible to vote by mail in the State of Texas:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the country on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

If you would like to vote by mail, you must apply to do so.

You can print the Application for Ballot by Mail here or you can order one online here and it will be mailed to you.

Your application to vote by mail must be received by Friday, October 25, 2024.

You can your own election forecast here.