Texas Lieutenant Governor race again features Dan Patrick against Mike Collier

The fight for the second-highest executive office in Texas government is a familiar one. Incumbent Republican Dan Patrick and Democrat challenger Mike Collier face off for the second time, in a repeat of the 2018 race for Lieutenant Governor.

In that race, Patrick beat Collier earning 51.3% of the vote compared to Collier's 46.5%.

The race has been an interesting one, with longtime Republicans like outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Amarillo state Senator Kel Seliger, Corsicana state Rep. Byron Cook and Rep. Bennett Ratliff of Plano, endorsing Collier over Patrick.

Recent polls show Patrick leading the race, but the only results that truly matter are on election day.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Candidates

Dan Patrick, Republican

Dan Patrick has served as Lieutenant Governor for the state of Texas since 2015. He was re-elected in 2018 and is seeking his third term.

Patrick calls himself a "preeminent voice for principled conservative policies both in Texas and across the nation." He has been an outspoken supporter of overturning of Roe v. Wade, and efforts to prevent female transgender students from participating in girls sports. Following the shooting in Uvalde, Patrick pushed for state leaders to move around $50 million dollars in the state budget to provide bulletproof shields for school police officers. He also has pushed for the state to get into a legal showdown with the federal government over border security.

Patrick coasted to victory in the 2022 Republican primaries, earning 76.6% of the vote. Patrick ramped up his campaign efforts in recent weeks, going on a statewide bus tour with 131 stops across Texas, including many rural areas. Patrick has also received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Prior to becoming Lieutenant Governor, Patrick was a member of the Texas Senate representing part of Houston and Northwest Harris County. He was also a small business owner and hosted the radio program Dan Patrick & Friends.

Mike Collier, Democrat

Mike Collier, a Houston-area accountant, is in his third run for public office, and is seeking his first victory.

Collier lost to Patrick in the 2018 Lieutenant Governor race. In 2014, he ran for state comptroller and lost to Glenn Hegar. Collier beat out Michelle Beckley and Carla Brailey in the March 2022 primary, earning 41.8% of the vote.

Collier's platform emphasizes a lack of funding for public schools, and promises to "fix the damn grid." Collier worked in the private sector as a CFO for a Texas energy company, and calls himself an "energy expert", promising to hold ERCOT leaders and corporations responsible for the Texas power grid's failure in 2021. His campaign platform also promises to rein in property taxes and codify protections from Roe v. Wade into state law.

Shanna Steele, Libertarian

Shanna Steele is on the ballot as the Libertarian candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

Steele is a proponent of legalizing marijuana and claims using tax money from its sales could eliminate property taxes.

What does the Texas Lieutenant Governor do?

The Texas lieutenant governor is the president of the Texas Senate and serves as the leader of the Legislative Budget Board, among other duties. The lieutenant governor also establishes all Senate committees, appointing chairpersons and members.

Lieutenant governor races are held every 4 years. There are no term limits for the position.