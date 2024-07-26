Fentanyl operation uncovered by Texas law enforcement

Over 300 suspected fentanyl pills were seized from a home in Round Rock after an undercover operation.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said on July 22, a narcotics investigation took place at a home in the 2000 block of San Milan Pass in Round Rock.

During the investigation, about 335 suspected fentanyl pills were seized. This discovery led deputies to a home in Morgan's Point in Bell County.

On July 23, law enforcement found several of the following items in a home:

Bear Creek automatic rifle w/magazine and ammunition (records indicate that the weapon was stolen)

112,845 suspected MDMA pills, weighing approximately 54.3 pounds

2,404 suspected fentanyl pills, weighing 375.9g

Approximately 4.7lbs of suspected marijuana

643 suspected methamphetamine pills, disguised as Adderall, weighing approximately 172.1g

Approximately 3.51 oz of suspected shrooms

18.5 suspected hydrocodone pills, weighing approximately 8.9g

9 suspected Xanax pills, weighing approximately 2.0g

2 suspected oxycodone pills, weighing approximately .2g

16 suspected Lisinopril pills, weighing approximately 4.8g

305 suspected codeine pills, weighing approximately 146.8g

Officials said the street value of the drugs is estimated as follows: MDMA pills at $1,128,450, fentanyl pills at $48,080, marijuana at $7,050, and methamphetamine pills at $6,430.

There were also several fake government documents, including fake IDs, social security numbers, checks, vehicle registrations and more.

"The discovery and subsequent seizure of these items during the investigation indicates a significant drug trafficking operation. The investigative efforts of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office OCU played a significant role in dismantling this operation. The removal of dangerous narcotics from the community has undoubtedly improved community safety. It has also disrupted a major drug trafficking network, preventing further illegal activities and potential harm to residents. The investigation continues and those responsible will be brought to justice," WCSO said in a statement.

Any individual with information regarding drug trafficking is encouraged to contact the WCSO tip line at 512-943-1170 or drughumantraffickinginfo@wilco.org. You can remain anonymous.