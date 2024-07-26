Police looking for person of interest in September hit-and-run crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a person of interest connected to a hit-and-run crash in September.
APD says the crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 24 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Ohlen Road and Research Boulevard's southbound service road in North Austin.
An elderly person suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.
APD is looking for 20-year-old Nilson Isaac Perez Gomez and says he may have information about the crash. He is described as a Hispanic male around 160 lbs.
Nilson Isaac Perez Gomez (Credit: Austin Police Department)
Anyone with any information should contact the Highway Enforcement Investigations Unit at 512-974-5789.
You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.