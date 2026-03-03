Texas primaries: Former MLB star Mark Teixeira secures District 21 Republican nomination

The Brief Mark Teixeira is the GOP nominee for District 21 Dr. Kristin Hook currently leads District 21 for the Democrats. Texas’ 21st Congressional District was formerly represented by Chip Roy, who is running for Attorney General



Mark Teixeira will represent the GOP party as the nominee who will be on the ballot for the U.S. House District 21 seat in November.

For the Republicans, former Texas Rangers first baseman Mark Teixeira secured over 61% of the vote.

For the Democrats, Dr. Kristin Hook has the lead with 61% of the vote.

LIVE: U.S. House District 21 Election Results

GOP Nominee

What we know:

In a widely watched outcome in the March 3rd primary, former Major League Baseball star Mark Teixeira secured victory in the Republican nomination for Texas’ 21st Congressional District, emerging decisively ahead of a crowded field of more than a dozen GOP contenders.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Former New York Yankee and Board of Directors member at DREAM, Mark Teixeira visits Build Series to discuss DREAM at Build Studio on November 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage) Expand

The Trump-endorsed candidate said he would support the military, end American involvement in long-term conflicts, and prioritize American interests to "champion President Trump’s America First agenda."

Democratic Nominee

The other side:

For the democratic nomination, Dr. Kristin Hook has a decisive lead ahead of two other contenders.

Dr. Kristin Hook

Hook is running to fight for affordability, demand accountability, and expand opportunity for working Texans. Before running, Hook worked in the U.S. Government Accountability Office, as an oversight investigator for Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Race for Texas' 21st Congressional District

Big picture view:

The last Democrat to represent Texas' 21st Congressional District dates back to 1979, when Bob Krueger was re-elected in 1976.

Krueger is notably the last Democrat to serve as a United States senator from Texas.

The backstory:

District 21 in Central Texas, which was also redrawn during the last legislative session, now covers the entirety of Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, and Real counties. Along with parts of Bexar, Comal, Hays and Travis counties.

Texas’ 21st Congressional District was formerly represented by Chip Roy, who is running for Attorney General.

On the Democratic side, the candidates included Kristin Hook, Gary Taylor, and Regina Vanburg.

For the Republicans, Daniel Betts was competing against Jason Cahill, Jacques DuBose, Ezekiel Enriquez, Weston Martinez, Paul Rojas, Mark Teixeira, Heather Tessmer, Trey Trainor, Peggy Wardlaw, and Mike Wheeler.