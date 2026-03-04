Texas primaries: Rep. Tony Gonzales faces Brandon Herrera in District 23 GOP runoff, despite scandal

The Brief Rep. Tony Gonzales and Brandon Herrera will enter a runoff election to represent the Republican Party in Texas' 23rd Congressional District. Gonzales and Herrera faced off in a runoff election in 2024 for the Republican nomination. Gonzales faced controversy after being accused of having an affair with an ex-staffer.



The battle for the Republican nomination in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District is headed to a high-stakes runoff, with incumbent Rep. Tony Gonzales and challenger Brandon Herrera emerging as the final two contenders Tuesday night in a rematch of their razor-thin 2024 primary.

This time unfolding under the shadow of controversy surrounding allegations against the congressman.

Battle for GOP nominee

What we know:

The race for the Republican nomination in Texas' 23rd Congressional District came down to two familiar faces to voters Tuesday night.

In the end, Rep. Tony Gonzales and Brandon Herrera advanced to a runoff election.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, seeking his fourth term in Congress, is facing a strong challenge from weapons maker Brandon Herrera.

The two are no strangers to each other. In the 2024 primary, Herrera and Gonzales previously went to a runoff won by Gonzales. The two were separated by just 354 votes.

Election race controversy

The runoff election comes amid a push from some within Gonzales' party who are calling on him to resign after allegations that he had an affair with an ex-staffer.

The staffer, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, died in September 2025 after setting herself on fire in the backyard of her Uvalde home. The death was ruled a suicide by self-immolation by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.

The congressman has said he will not resign and Speaker Mike Johnson said that he would not call on Gonzales to step down until a full investigation into the incident was completed.

Gonzales called the situation a "coordinated political attack" since the allegations came to light as early voting was beginning in the state.

Democratic nominee

The other side:

For the Democratic nomination, Katy Padilla Stout maintains an early lead to represent the Democratic Party in November.

Katy Padilla Stout

Stout is a former public school teacher in Texas who opposes tariffs, supports the expansion of Medicare for all Americans, and believes in historic investments for universal Pre-K students.

Race for Texas' 23rd Congressional District

The backstory:

Texas’ 23rd Congressional District was previously represented by incumbent Tony Gonzales.

On the Democratic side, the candidates included Gretel Marysdatter Enck, Santos Limon, Bruce Richardson, and Katy Padilla Stout.

For the Republicans, Tony Gonzales faced primary challengers Keith Barton, Francisco Canseco, and Brandon Herrera.