Texas primaries: Trump-backed candidate advances to general election for House District 34

The Brief Eric Flores, who was backed by President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination in House District 34 on Tuesday. Mayra Flores was the Republican nominee in the two previous elections, losing to Rep. Vincente Gonzalez.



Republicans in a South Texas congressional district went to the polls Tuesday where a former representative and a Trump-backed contender are looking to retake the district from Democrats in November.

Mayra Flores won a special election in Texas' 34th Congressional District four years ago, flipping a Democratic district.

Her opponent, former federal prosecutor Eric Flores, got the endorsement from President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

The two have engaged in a bitter primary battle, with Eric Flores calling his opponent a "loser" in campaign ads after Mayra lost the previous two elections in the district.

Tuesday night, it was Eric Flores coming out on top in the race.

Eric Flores will now attempt to regain the seat, held by incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Vincente Gonzalez, for Republicans.

The district was redrawn to be more favorable to Republicans at the president's urging last year. In 2024, Trump won the district by five percentage points.

In the newly redrawn district, Trump would have won by 10 percentage points.